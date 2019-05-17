Grumpy Cat, Who Brought Joy to Millions, Dies at Age 7

Grumpy Cat, the Arizona feline who became an internet sensation for her constantly angry expression, has died at age 7, her family said Friday.

Born Tardar Sauce in April 2012, the cat became a brand unto her own after being discovered on Reddit. Her unique look was attributed to feline dwarfism.

Her family said she died Tuesday of complications from a urinary tract infection.

At the time of her passing, she had more than 12 million followers across social media platforms, as well as an extensive line of merchandise.

As of Friday morning, more than 880 items were for sale on her online shop.