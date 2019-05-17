Gun Found in Student’s Backpack at Desert Hot Springs High School

Following a request from a staff member to do a health and wellness check on a student suspected of being in possession of a a vape pen Friday morning, security officers located a loaded gun in a student backpack.

Police came and apprehended the student and weapon and conducted he Riverside County “Kids with Guns Protocol” at the student’s home. The student did not display the weapon at any time.

Desert Hot Springs High School Principal Carolin?e Cota issued the following Auto Dialer call home to Desert Hot Springs High families today.

“Hello DHSHS families. I wanted to alert you to an incident this morning involving a weapon that was found in a student’s backpack. The weapon was not brandished nor were any students threatened or campus safety compromised. Police responded to the campus and apprehended the student and weapon without incident. We are grateful for the diligence of our staff and law enforcement partners in ensuring the safety of our students, which is our number one priority. Thank you for your understanding.”