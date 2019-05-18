Lost, Starved Coachella Coyote Puppy Treated by County Vets

A lost and starving coyote puppy was rescued in the Coachella Valley Friday and taken to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services’ Thousand Palms shelter, where he received veterinary attention and was put on the road to recovery.

Agency spokesman John Welsh said a concerned resident found the roughly 3-month-old wild pup in the Thousand Palms area, weak and alone, prompting her to drive the coyote to the shelter.

Officials speculated the coyote’s mother may have died, leaving him without the means to survive.

“He was very dehydrated and underweight,” Welsh said. “We provided the pup fluids intravenously and, later, some dextrose via a large syringe.”

Veterinary technician Emily Vialpando said the coyote “really perked up” after the dextrose got into his system.

“He really showed more life and looked around and stretched,” she said.

Shelter officials reached out to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, as well as The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Desert, for suggestions on placement of the pup, and they were referred to the Ramona-based Fund for Animals Wildlife Center.

The nonprofit agreed to take the coyote and continue his rehabilitation, according to Welsh.