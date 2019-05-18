Deputies Arrest Armed Man Barricaded in Rancho Mirage Home

Deputies Saturday arrested a man suspected of firing gunshots and then barricading himself inside a home in Rancho Mirage, triggering an hours-long standoff and the evacuation of nearby residents.

The suspect, who reportedly shot at deputies while holed up in the home, was apprehended without injury, with deputies using tear gas in an effort to end the standoff, according to media reports.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at about 9:30 a.m. at The Colony neighborhood in the 100 block of Capri Street, south of Gerald Ford Drive, though responding deputies did not find a victim, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Although not confirmed by authorities, residents say the suspect is a 75-year-old male, who “loved to brag about his guns.” One neighbor says bullets actually went through his home, nearly missing him.

Neighbors were asked to evacuate or lock their doors and lie on the ground as SWAT and crisis negotiation teams tried to make contact with the suspect, described only as an older white man, Vasquez said.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no remaining threat to the public, though authorities would remain at the scene for a few more hours.