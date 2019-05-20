Commerce Mayor Plans to File Charges After Alleged Fight Involving City Officials in Indian Wells

City of Commerce Mayor John Soria released a statement Sunday stating that he is filing a police report and plans to press charges after being allegedly attacked, along with Commerce Mayor Pro Tem Ivan Altmirano, by a group of people which included city officials at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort in Indian Wells.

The alleged attack took place on Saturday morning in Indian Wells, according to the mayor.

The mayor said that he was informed that Altamirano and councilmember Leonard Mendoza were having a conversation that had “become elevated,” so he went to diffuse the conflict when he witnessed Mendoza on the floor, unconscious, and Altamirano standing nearby with a facial injury.

The mayor said he attempted to create space between a group of individuals that had gathered and Altamirano when both the mayor and Altamirano were attacked and “punched several times on the head and face.”

The mayor said that he will be filing a police report with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and intends to press charges against his attackers.

“I know who the attackers are,” Soria said, while refusing to name them in the statement.

The mayor added, “Violence is never the answer, and as elected officials we are held to a higher standard.”

The mayor said he planned to call on members of the Commerce City Council to take action against the individuals that represent the city and were involved in the incident.

The city of Commerce confirmed that it had been made award of a confrontation between city officials and responded to NBCLA’s request to comment with the following statement:

“The City has been made aware of reports of a confrontation between some City officials that took place outside of the City’s jurisdiction. Given that, and the fact that the City is unclear on the specifics, the City has no further comment at this time.”

NBCLA reached out to Mendoza, but the councilmember did not immediately offer comment on the incident.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Hews/Cerritos News, obtained via NBC4.