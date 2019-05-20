Wildfire Near Thermal Airport 60% Contained

Firefighters Monday continued efforts to douse a 130- acre vegetation fire that forced the closure of Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

Riverside County Fire Department officials reported that the blaze was 60% contained as of 6:30 Monday morning, and that its forward progress had been stopped.

Eleven engines and one water tender were working to completely contain the fire, which began just before 11 p.m. Saturday and quickly consumed 10 acres near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Shady Lane.

Containment efforts were hampered Sunday as high winds and blowing sand worked against fire crews, Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman Jody Hagemann said. One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries battling the flames, she said.

The airport — which handles mostly small passenger jet and charter flights — was expected to remain closed through much of Monday, according to Hagemann, who said some airport property was damaged along with mulch-making machinery at a livestock feed business.