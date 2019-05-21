Man Accused of Running Naked Through CatCity Streets Charged with Misdemeanor

A Palm Springs man accused of running naked though the streets of Cathedral City while hitting vehicles with his fists was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.

Police Cmdr. Paul Herrera said officers were called to Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive about 6:30 p.m. last Thursday after receiving several reports of a man, sans clothes, running in and out of traffic.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Jamal Ethan Brown, “was completely naked, striking cars with his fists and pulling on car doors,” according to police.

When officers approached, the suspect became combative, prompting the use of a stun gun to subdue him and take him into custody, Herrera said. No injuries were reported.

Brown, who pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor public intoxication count, is being held at the Indio jail in lieu of $2,500 bail, according to jail records. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 29.