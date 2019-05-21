Wildfire Near Thermal Airport 100% Contained

A 130-acre vegetation fire that forced the closure of Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal is 100 percent contained, with some firefighters remaining on scene Tuesday for “mop-up” duty.

Riverside County Fire Department officials reported late Tuesday morning that the blaze, dubbed the Shady Fire, was fully contained at 6:18 p.m. Monday.

The fire began just before 11 p.m. Saturday and quickly consumed 10 acres near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Shady Lane. The cause was under investigation.

Containment efforts were hampered Sunday by high winds and blowing sand, Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman Jody Hagemann said. One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries battling the flames, she said.

According to Hagemann, some airport property was damaged along with mulch-making machinery at a livestock feed business.