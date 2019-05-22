Baby dies after being left in van for 5 hours at day care, police say

A baby has died after she was left in a van for almost five hours outside of a Florida day care, authorities said.

The infant girl was discovered Wednesday inside a van at Ewing’s Love & Hope Preschool and Academy in Jacksonville.

Authorities said the child, whose identity has not been released, was only a few months old.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the preschool at 1:08 p.m. to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Upon arrival, authorities found the child was not breathing and attempted to resuscitate her.

She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.

“Preliminary information suggests that the kid was there from about 8 a.m. to about a little after 1 p.m.,” Asst. Chief Brian Kee told reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Almost five hours.”

Kee said the exact cause of death is still being investigated, but it is believed to be heat related.

The day care typically transports some children to its facility, he said.

Kee said officers are interviewing “those involved” and will coordinate with the state attorney’s office to determine the appropriate charges to file.

No arrests have been made.