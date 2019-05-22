Cool Palm Springs Tram Summer Pass Is Back

News Staff

There’s something so summery about the word “unlimited,” for summer itself is the season that can feel especially expansive, and horizon-free, and ability to stretch in the way that winter can’t or won’t.

So when an attraction pass comes along, and it is good during most of the summer, and a bit of springtime, too, and the word “unlimited” is attached to its perks, well, that summer-style limitlessness can feel as big as a mountain.

And if we had to pick a mountain in this case, we’d pick Mt. San Jacinto, which is where the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is based.

And, like calendar-based clockwork, the tram’s popular Summer Pass is returning, from May 1 through Aug. 31, and it will again offer “unlimited Tram admissions for the passholder.”

If that doesn’t set your tram-loving heart in rotation mode, much like the tram itself rotates, we’re not sure what will.

There are other add-ons to this nice deal, like the fact that the passholder’ll get 10% off on additional Tram entries (up to four), as well as 10% off while dining at Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café.

And, yep: You’ll have access to some 50 miles of hiking trails, far above the desert below, should you need a chill-out break from a scorcher of a July or August afternoon.

Been wanting to show the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway some support following its multi-week closure, which was due to a major road wash-out earlier this year?

The Summer Pass is a solid and celebratory way to do so, and a nice treat for you, if you’re planning on doing it up, desert-style, over several spring and/or summer days.

It’s eighty bucks, and your unlimited admissions begin on the first of May, hooray.