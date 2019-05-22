Cool Palm Springs Tram Summer Pass Is Back

There’s something so summery about the word “unlimited,” for summer itself is the season that can feel especially expansive, and horizon-free, and ability to stretch in the way that winter can’t or won’t.

So when an attraction pass comes along, and it is good during most of the summer, and a bit of springtime, too, and the word “unlimited” is attached to its perks, well, that summer-style limitlessness can feel as big as a mountain.

And if we had to pick a mountain in this case, we’d pick Mt. San Jacinto, which is where the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is based.

And, like calendar-based clockwork, the tram’s popular Summer Pass is returning, from May 1 through Aug. 31, and it will again offer “unlimited Tram admissions for the passholder.”

If that doesn’t set your tram-loving heart in rotation mode, much like the tram itself rotates, we’re not sure what will.

There are other add-ons to this nice deal, like the fact that the passholder’ll get 10% off on additional Tram entries (up to four), as well as 10% off while dining at Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café.

And, yep: You’ll have access to some 50 miles of hiking trails, far above the desert below, should you need a chill-out break from a scorcher of a July or August afternoon.

Been wanting to show the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway some support following its multi-week closure, which was due to a major road wash-out earlier this year?

The Summer Pass is a solid and celebratory way to do so, and a nice treat for you, if you’re planning on doing it up, desert-style, over several spring and/or summer days.

It’s eighty bucks, and your unlimited admissions begin on the first of May, hooray.