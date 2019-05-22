Man Says He’ll Turn Himself in If His Wanted Poster Gets 15K Likes, Police Say

A man wanted by Torrington Police for failure to appear has reached an unusual deal with police.

Jose Simms, 29, has agreed to turn himself in to police if the Connecticut police department gets 15,000 likes on the Facebook post with his wanted poster, according to police.

Police said they were looking for 10,000 likes and Simms was looking for 20,000, but they split the difference.

“It will be difficult but is doable,” the police Facebook post says.

While you can share the post to get the number of likes closer to 15,000, police said you can also use a more traditional method of helping police find suspects and let them know where he is. You can call them at 860-489-2007.

Simms is wanted on several warrants for several failure to appear in the first degree and failure to appear in the second degree.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the post had around 1,900 likes. By 1 p.m. post had more than 4,300 likes and a comment from someone who identified himself as Simms, complaining about the photo.

“(O)nly one we had … hopefully we will get a ‘good’ one soon,” Torrington police responded.

Someone else who commented on the post asked if police were actively searching for Simms and authorities responded that they are actively looking for him and think he is in New York, so it would “be great to have him turn himself in.”