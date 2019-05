One Hospitalized from Lightning Strike in Beaumont

Riverside County fire officials say one person has been hospitalized from a possible lightning strike at Mountain View Middle School in Beaumont.

Fire officials say they responded to the school at 1:47 p.m. and evaluated two people, but one declined further medical treatment.

The second was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, but is considered stable, fire officials say.

It’s unclear if the patients were students.