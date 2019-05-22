Showers Expected, Snow Possible in Riverside County

A low-pressure system will bring scattered showers throughout Riverside County Wednesday along with the possibility of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a winter weather advisory that will last from 9 a.m. Wednesday to midnight in the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains.

The storm system could bring anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow between 5,500 and 7,500 feet Wednesday, with 4 to 8 inches expected above 7,500 feet, forecasters said.

Periods of snow could create travel difficulties to those areas, NWS officials warned.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day in the mountains, forecasters said.

A chance of scattered showers will persist in the Riverside metropolitan area, Lake Elsinore and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning through Thursday afternoon.

The Coachella Valley has a chance of rain until Wednesday evening.

Rainfall totals could reach up to a quarter-inch through Thursday in the Riverside metropolitan area, Lake Elsinore and Temecula, while the San Gorgonio Pass could get up to six-tenths of an inch and the Coachella Valley is expected to see less than one-tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The Riverside metropolitan area has a 70 percent chance of measurable precipitation Wednesday, while the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley each have a 50 percent chance.

The scattered showers will leave the region by Friday, but another low- pressure system is expected to arrive by Sunday morning and bring a chance of rain through Monday morning, forecasters said.

High temperatures Wednesday will be 60 to 67 degrees in the Riverside metropolitan area, 45 to 54 in the mountains, 66 to 71 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 72 to 77 in the Coachella Valley.