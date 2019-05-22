Woman, 74, Reportedly Kidnapped and Repeatedly Raped in San Francisco

Authorities have arrested a man they say snatched a 74-year-old woman off a San Francisco street and raped her over five hours before leaving her semi-conscious on the sidewalk.

Court documents say 47-year-old Manuel Amador is being held in connection with the May 10 attack on Prague Street. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The woman was walking near a park at around 8 a.m. when a man pulled her up a driveway and into a house, where authorities say a pit bull belonging to Amador’s roommate repeatedly bit her at her feet, ankle and left hip.

He then the locked the woman in a room where he “repeatedly raped her,” the court document said. The victim recalled being strangled and then losing consciousness for 30 minutes, according to Amador’s own admission.

Authorities say Amador then dressed her, dragged her back out and left her barely conscious on the sidewalk, where a passerby found her around 1:30 p.m.

The victim didn’t know the attacker, according to the documents. Amador also didn’t have any criminal history.