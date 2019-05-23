3 Arrested in Assault on Student in Long Beach; Other Suspects Sought

A young man and two teenage boys were in custody Wednesday, and other suspects were being sought, in an attack on a special needs student in Long Beach.

Video of the May 15 attack near 15th Street and Long Beach Boulevard, which police believe was gang-related, was posted on social media.

On Tuesday, police arrested Bryan Blancas, 18, of Long Beach and two boys ages 16 and 17, whose names were not released because they are juveniles.

Blancas was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million. The juvenile suspects were booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, and were being held at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, police said.

“Detectives, in conjunction with patrol officers, worked through the weekend to identify the suspects involved in this assault,” according to a police statement. “On Tuesday … the three suspects were taken into custody and a search warrant was executed on a residence.”

Other suspects are being sought, according to detectives.

Rasheena Mccord told the Long Beach Post that her son — who she described as a special needs student — was walking home from school when he was asked by some teens where he was from — a common challenge among gang members.

“He tried to run, but they caught up to him,” Mccord said.

She described the video posted to social media showing the group punching and kicking her son near the Poly Academy of Achievers and Leaders. Mccord said the attack lasted about two to three minutes. The video also shows the person filming, a girl, getting attacked afterward, according to Mccord.

She said one of the attackers was wearing brass knuckles, but the weapon did not make contact with her son, who had bruises on his head, a torn eardrum, scrapes on his elbows and muscle soreness.

Mccord said the group involved in the attack was made up of Latino current and former Poly High School students who targeted her son because of the color of his skin. She said the same type of attacks happened to other students on May 9 and 10.

Videos posted on social media recently have shown groups of black and Latino boys or young adults attacking each other. Some of the posts are laced with racial epithets.

The Long Beach Police Department said it would maintain a heightened presence in the area. And police urged people to report any criminal activity directly to authorities.

“Posting a video or status update on social media should not be a substitute for a crime report,” a police statement says. “If an incident is not reported, it hinders our department’s ability to fully investigate the incident to create a safer environment for our students and community.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Gang Detail at 562-570-7370, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.