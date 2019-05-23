Captain Jason Huskey Retires After 29 Years Of Service

A local hero was celebrated today for over two decades of service to the Coachella Valley. Captain Jason Huskey spoke proudly during his retirement ceremony at the Classic Club in Palm Desert.

“Getting out of high school and going in to college, I just thought, I was looking for a challenge. Something that would test my abilities,” he told NBC Palm Springs.

An aspiration that led him to where he is today.

“From the west end in Perris and Moreno Valley and Riverside, to Coachella and La Quinta…and now to my favorite assignment I have now at the Palm Desert Station.”

A 29 year career that he has grown to respect, defend, and love.

“There’s only one reason to get into it. It’s because you love the job or you love public service.”

Which is why there is no doubt he’s going to miss the late nights and early morning, but most of all, he is going to miss his home away from home.

“Everyone that’s close to me that’s my friend are people that I’ve met within the profession. So, not seeing them on a daily basis will probably be the toughest part,” he said.

Even though he will give up his badge and title of Chief of Police, he’s already looking into what he can do to keep serving.

“I might just teach criminal justice classes or do something else like that.”

However, his grateful community said it best on a cake:

It’s time to give it a rest and enjoy retirement, captain husky.

The ceremony was filled with laughs, memories, and some tears. All emotions that came out while the guests were remembering fun times they had with Captain Huskey. Among those people was Rancho Mirage councilmember Ted Weill.

“My gosh, he has huge shoes to fill. But I’ll tell you this, he has left his mark that will stand for a very long time,” Weill told NBC Palm Springs.

Captain Huskey has touched many lives during his time in the Coachella Valley. Something that many, including Community Service Officer Karina Castero.

“He’s someone you look up to. You see him and say, I want to be like him,” she said.

Rodney Tethal, the Riverside County Chief Deputy District Attorney, told NBC Palm Springs that Captain Huskey was not only a friend, but also a top notch manager within the Sheriff’s office. Sentiments that were shared by many, including Chief Mike Washburn with the Indio Police Department.

“He’s a great guy who is going to be very missed.”

Captain Huskey Tells NBC Palm Springs that he is looking forward to serving the community, in a different way. He also says that, while he is not going to take a year off from everything, like his colleagues suggested, he will most likely take the summer off before starting his new life as a retiree.