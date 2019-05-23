Palm Springs ‘Gayborhood’ Comes at a Premium, Real-Estate Website Says

A new analysis by real-estate website Zillow is making waves, a national survey found homes in “Gayborhoods”, areas with large LGBTQ populations are four times more expensive than other communities, Palm Springs is one of the cities in the report.

Palm Springs is one of the hottest destinations in the county and it is not just the temperature. The architecture and glamor from the festivals are all part of the allure, it is also an oasis of acceptance.

Devin Constantine made Palm Springs home after moving from Chicago. He said he has made close friendships along the way.

Constantine said, “It’s relaxing and it’s the gay lifestyle, but also straight lifestyle too. everyone is really accepting and that’s what I really like about it.”

But a new report from Zillow claims communities like these come at a premium.

Zillow used Census data to study gayborhoods or same-sex couple households such as San Francisco, West Hollywood and other metro areas.

It found homes in gayborhoods could cost four times more than other neighborhoods.

Adam Gilbert is a Palm Springs real-estate broker, he said Palm Springs is a very desirable place regardless of sexual orientation or household income. But given that Palm Springs is a tourist destination, the cost of living is higher than in other areas in Riverside County.

“You go everywhere and people know Palm Springs,” Gilbert said. “Yes, it is more difficult to live in Palm Springs but at the same time we’ve had this great growth in Palm Springs, and you know Palm Springs is now Instagramable.”

The “West Palm Springs” is the neighborhood highlighted in Zillow’s study, areas such as the Old Las Palmas, the report said this specific neighborhood of the city could come at a 233% premium.

Constantine said he observed a similar trend in his old neighborhood, he said, “The same thing happened in Chicago when I first moved to Boy’s town 27 years ago, you know just a normal neighborhood but as more gays moved in it started getting more expensive.”

One of the theories according to Zillow, is same-sex couple households do not usually have kids, therefore, household income is higher.

Although like any study, there is room for error and in this case, the neighborhoods mentioned by Zillow are also close to popular amenities and work centers.

As for Constantine, he would not trade living in Palm Springs even if it came at a lower cost.

He said, “This was home since the day I landed here, and I don’t plan on leaving.”

The full report from Zillow can be found on this link.