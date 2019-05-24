23-Year-Old Victim Identified in Cathedral City Shooting

A 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in Cathedral City last week was identified Thursday.

Raymundo Arias of Desert Hot Springs was found dead in a car in front of a home in the 34100 block of Vaquero Road May 15, according to police and the coroner’s office.

Arias was found by police around 8 p.m. when they responded to reports of gunfire in the area, Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a parked vehicle south of the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information was asked to call Cathedral City homicide detectives at 760-770-0300 or 760-770-0355.