Palm Springs Air Museum Hosts Record Crowd For Memorial Day

It was a record-breaking crowd at the Palm Springs Air Museum this Memorial Day. Among the hundreds of people who were there, commemorating those who have served, was veteran Bob Andrade. A man who has served the Palms Spring Air Museum for over two decades, as a volunteer..

There was food, planes, carnations and lots of fun at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Folks from all over the world flooded the attraction to learn more about what our service men and women did. Andrade tell NBC Palm Springs that he learned so much from serving in the Navy for 43 years and serving in the Air Force for 23 years.

“Can you imagine, some of these people died 18 or 19 years old, never experienced being in love. Never walked into a bar.”

Not only did he learn to appreciate the gift of life, bit he also learned to have an appreciation for service.

“Kids come here, they of course come here. The first thing they do is run up the stairs to the simulators,” he added.

Bob has been a volunteer of the Palm Springs Air museum since its inception on Veteran’s Day of 1996, and tells NBC Palm Springs that everything he does leads up to days like these.

“There’s no other country like the United States.”

Days that remind him of the Vietnam War and of all of moments that made him who he is today.

“I’m so happy to see all of those people that came in today,” said Andrade.

Mr. Andrade hopes that more people come to the museum to learn about the importance of Memorial day, and to see a place where history is preserved, respected, and always remembered.