Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-10 ID’d

Coroner’s officials Sunday publicly identified a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 10 in Indio.

The California Highway Patrol received a call just after 1 a.m. Saturday of a possible body in the slow lane of the freeway.

Firefighters responded to the westbound lanes of the freeway between Jefferson and Washington streets and located the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The victim was identified as Jesus Francisco Torres, 39, according to a report from the Riverside County coroner’s office.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.