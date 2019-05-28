Bruce Fessier Says Goodbye after Forty Years

The name Bruce Fessier is synonymous with local arts and entertainment but everything good must come to an end. The famed journalist has retired after a stellar 40-year career at the Desert Sun.

Fans, friends and family packed into the newsroom to share stories and ask questions on Tuesday at his retirement party. Bruce is known for his unique ability to make and keep sources, even famous ones.

“I talk to them as professionals and I always made a point of calling them by their first name,” Bruce said.

Bruce is the only journalist who was ever allowed in Frank Sinatra’s home. During Sinatra’s time in the desert, Bruce published several stories about the sometimes “angsty” star.

“First time I ever spoke to Frank Sinatra I stuttered like hell and after that, it’s not a big deal,” Bruce said with a chuckle.

Through his years at the Desert Sun, Bruce has interviewed and become pals with all the biggest names in the book at the biggest events in the book. Bruce has attended and covered every Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – all 20.

Not every story was a success, though. At his retirement party, numerous papers posted on a wall resembled his “wall of shame.” Each show one showing an angry letter to the editor about one of Bruce’s article.

It’s comical now because the jam-packed room at his party resembled his “rows of fame.” Fame for creating content that was raw and unapologetically written.

“I have irritated a lot of people and the best relationships are the ones that you’ve irritated, then you’ve recovered from.”

An entire newspaper is too small to hold the countless stories from the desert’s music festivals, theater productions and shows. Bruce, a quiet, yet critical observer also had a knack for true talent.

“I was able to find people who had potential to become big stars and when they became big stars, I had relationships with them.”

Close friends said his ability to treat everyone the same, famous or not, made him so respected.

On Tuesday, Bruce hauled off his “Fessier Files,” a filing cabinet with all of his work. Although the memories are stowed away for now, he said the next chapter of his life is already in the works.

“I want to write some books and I want to write for my own website.”

Bruce’s work with the Desert Sun was only a sliver of what he has done for the desert. He was instrumental in helping bring the Palm Springs Film Festival to the desert and helping transform the McCallum Theatre into one of the valley’s premiere venues.

The proceeds from Tuesday’s event will go to the Fessier Fund aimed at raising money for aspiring journalists and interns from College of the Desert.

Bruce’s final message to his readers:

“I tell people be bold, be adventurous, that’s part of this culture. Frank Sinatra said I did it my way…. being polished is not the ultimate goal, the goal is to do things uniquely and that’s what I’ve always tried to do and that’s what’s made the Coachella Valley unique.”