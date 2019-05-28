Suspect Arrested in Death of Woman Found Dead in Indio Hills

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in the Indio Hills area near Coachella, authorities said Tuesday.

Reports said family members claimed the body found at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at the wash near Dillon Road was Lesly Fernanda Alvarado of Coachella, reported missing on May 16.

“As the investigation progressed, evidence linked suspect Carlos Javier Navarro-Nieves to the murder,” Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores said.

Sheriff’s inmate records indicate Navarro-Nieves, 34, was arrested by Moreno Valley police at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday and booked into the Indio Jail just after midnight Monday for suspicion of murder. Bail was set at $1 million.

The sheriff’s department was not releasing the victim’s name pending a positive identification by the Riverside County coroner’s office, Flores said.