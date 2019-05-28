Woman Accused of Using Kids to Shoplift at Cabazon Premium Outlets

A 27-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from the Cabazon premium outlets with the help of minors on several different occasions was free on bail Monday.

Raven Danielle Walker was arrested around 2 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1450 block of Date Street in San Bernardino on suspicion of a dozen felony counts, including five for second-degree burglary and seven for conspiracy to commit crime, according to jail records. The San Bernardino resident was also suspected of several misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies believe Walker shoplifted from several stores at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet since early December 2018, and in some instances had juveniles aid in the suspected thefts.

Law enforcement officials were able to track down Walker using video surveillance that allegedly linked her to the thefts.

Once deputies from the Cabazon Station’s Investigations Bureau identified Walker, a search warrant was approved for the Date Street residence, deputies said. They added that several items related to the crimes were found during the search.

Walker was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning and was released the next day on $80,000 bail, according to jail records. She is expected in court on July 9.

It wasn’t immediately clear how she knew the minors.