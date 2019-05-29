Florida Man Calls 911 to Brag After Fleeing Deputy

A Florida man who fled a traffic stop was arrested after authorities say he called 911 to gloat about eluding a deputy.

Nicholas Jones, 19, was arrested on May 5 on charges including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, misusing 911 and violation of probation, according to St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office records and a First Coast News report.

According to the report, a deputy tried to pull over a white Hyundai during a traffic stop when the car sped away. An hour later, a man called 911 to let them know he was the driver.

“I want to know…I, like, ran from a cop 30 minutes to an hour ago. I was the guy…that…over there off of Kings Estates. Like what do we pay you guys for…like I’ve driven past four cops,” the caller said. “I mean he turned his lights on me and got behind me, and as he was walking up to my car I did a donut around him and left him.”

“OK, you want to now see the officer. Or… What’s your question?” the 911 operator replied.

“Like…My question is…I’m assuming he put an APB out that has someone looking for my car…so like he definitely got the plate number, but I’ve passed like four cops just driving around…Like what are you guys doing?” the caller said.

According to the report, deputies were able to track the phone the call came from to Jones, who was wanted on a separate warrant. He was arrested the next day and asked why he called 911.

“That cop had no right to stop me. I saw him turn his lights and sirens on and was going to stop but I didn’t want to,” Jones said, adding that he ran because he thought it would be “fun,” according to the report.

Deputies also told Jones they were only able to arrest him because he called 911.

“That’s funny. So I told on myself?” Jones said, according to the arrest report. “No cop can catch me in my Hyundai Elantra, that thing is fast.”

Jail records showed Jones remained behind bars without bond Wednesday. Attorney information wasn’t available.