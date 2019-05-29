Temecula School Evacuated After Unknown Substance Sickens Kids

Exposure to an unknown substance caused five students at a Temecula charter school to become ill Wednesday, prompting authorities to evacuate the entire campus.

The potential hazardous material exposure was reported about 2:35 p.m. at River Springs Charter School in the 42000 block of Lyndie Lane, near Rancho California Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews were sent to the location to investigate the source of an unidentified odor, which appeared to emanate from a single classroom, according to reports from the scene.

The five youths who received attention from paramedics complained mostly of light-headedness.

Parents or guardians for four of the affected students declined to have them taken to a hospital for examination. One child, however, was transported in stable condition, according to the fire department.

A hazmat unit was sent to the campus to determine if there was a public health threat and how to mitigate it, but it was not immediately clear whether anything was identified.