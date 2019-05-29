Uncle suspected in Utah 5-year-old girl’s disappearance charged with murder

The uncle of a missing Utah 5-year-old girl was charged with her murder Wednesday, as police continue their exhaustive search for the child.

Alex Whipple, 21, was charged with one count of aggravated murder, child kidnapping, desecration of a body, and two counts of obstruction of justice, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said.

When Elizabeth Shelley’s mother woke up Saturday morning, her daughter was gone along with Whipple, who was visiting the family. Police found Whipple later Saturday and arrested him on possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation charges. He was not cooperative during questioning, police said.

While police have not located Elizabeth or her body, they have found evidence near her home that convinced investigators that Whipple murdered her, Jensen said. A knife missing from the house was found nearby, broken and with blood on it, along with a PVC pipe that had a red handprint that matched Whipple’s.

A “hastily buried” bloodied teal skirt that is thought to be Elizabeth’s was also found near a beer can with DNA that matched Whipple’s along with his watch and sweatshirt, both of which also had blood on them, Jensen said.

He said Whipple has been charged with desecration of a body because there is evidence he took “substantial steps to move, remove or conceal Elizabeth’s body.”

He said investigators are searching in bodies of water, piles of mulch and garbage, and landfills.

“We want to find her. We want the family to have what they deserve, and that’s closure and, or Lizzy back in their home,” Jensen said.

“This information can’t be easy for that family,” Jensen said. “Even though we haven’t found Lizzy, to hear a charge of aggravated murder brings with it a notion of finality.”