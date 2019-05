Brush Fire In Blythe Scorches 45 Acres

Firefighters were at the scene of a brush fire that broke out north of Blythe Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported just before 12:41 p.m. in a hayfield near Highway 95 and Second Street near Blythe, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Department spokesman Rob Roseen confirmed the fire has burned about 45 acres as of 4:22 p.m.

No information on containment was immediately available.