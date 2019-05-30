Brush Fire in Thermal Grows to 70 Acres

A fire near Thermal flared up over the course of the day Thursday, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 87000 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire had burned 70 acres as of 3:30 p.m. Containment numbers were not immediately available.

The first firefighters arriving at the scene Wednesday night found a large mulch pile burning at about five acres. Crews fought the brusher throughout the night.

As of 7 a.m., the blaze had been holding at 10 acres at 60 percent containment, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. Avenue 66 was closed between Fillmore Street and Tyler Street while firefighters worked to keep the brusher at bay.

Tyler Street was also closed from Avenue 66 to Avenue 62, according to the Fire Department.