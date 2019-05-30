Brush Fire Reported In Thermal

Firefighters were battling a small brush fire in Thermal early Thursday.

The blaze was first reported a little after 9 p.m. in the 87000 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The first firefighters arriving at the scene found a large mulch pile burning at about five acres. Crews fought the brusher throughout the night.

It was holding at 10 acres at 60 percent containment around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.