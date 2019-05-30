Female Body Found in Coachella Valley Water District Replenishment Pond

A female body was located in a Coachella Valley Water District replenishment pond in Palm Springs Tuesday morning, according to the CVWD GM Jim Barrett.

According to Barrett, the female was found completely naked. Crews attempted to find where she may have entered the Whitewater flows, but were unsuccessful.

The coroner remained on site to determine the cause of death. Initial speculation indicates she was not killed in the channel flow, she was killed somewhere else and her body was dumped as there was no evidence of someone disrobing and attempted to bathe, according to Barrett.

CVWD issued the following statement, “CVWD is saddened by the tragedy and have the deepest sympathies for this young woman and her family. We are cooperating with law enforcement and will provide whatever resources we can for this investigation.”

The identity of the female has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.