JFK Memorial Hospital Puts On Earthquake Disaster Drill

The United States Geological Survey released a new report identifying a portion of the San Andreas fault as a likely source of a devastating earthquake in California. The magnitude 7.8 scenario earthquake ruptures at the edge of the Salton Sea in the south to Lake Hughes, which is northwest of Palmdale in the north. Today, the JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, simulated an earthquake disaster drill for 5th graders. Thus, students from Dr. Carreon Academy were able to have the experience of a lifetime. Hospital staff simulated a drill where students were able to learn interactively, by going through things like a decontamination unit, and even sitting inside of a swat truck.

“A natural disaster can happen anywhere at any time,” Kimberly Garcia, a registered nurse at JFK Memorial Hospital, told NBC Palm Springs.

Which is why JFK Memorial Hospital is ready to spring into action when it does.

“We need to be prepared for a natural disaster, and we want our community to be aware that this can happen,” Garcia added.

Students were told they were going to go to an informative talk at the JFK Memorial Hospital. When they arrived, a staff member began to ask them trivia questions. The session was interrupted by an automated message that stated the following:

An earthquake occurred near Dr. Carreon Boulevard resulting in a gas spill and exposure that has affected local students.

Students were then assigned an injury and asked to follow the instructions of the staff, in order to get proper treatment and eventually be released. Dr. Carreon Academy Principal Tiffany Norton said she looks forward to this field trip, every year.

“What started as a request for people to come over as a career day, has turned into a mutually beneficial event where the hospital gets to practice their emergency drills, and our kids get to see medical jobs in action,” she told NBC Palm Springs

An event that is not only educational, but that is also fun for the students.

“Our kids were super excited to be able to have a laceration or a chemical burn. The decontamination unit (behind me) is the highlight of the day.”

Emily Cortina, a 5th grader at Dr. Carreon academy, was having the time of her life at this event.

“When you got wet, it was so exciting and I didn’t know when I was going to get out, but it was so fun and I didn’t want to.”

In addition to that, nurses were ready to treat students in the triage, and law enforcement officers, from all walks of life (including the k-9 officers), were standing out front, ready to talk to students.

“It’s a good learning experience because if something happens, you’ll know what to do,” said Cortina.

Something she will always remember, and keep in mind when the next earthquake strikes the Coachella Valley.

This is a yearly event that is hosted to inform students of safety protocol, something everyone should keep in mind, especially following the new USGS report.