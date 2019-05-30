Remains Found in Malibu Identified as Those of Missing Colorado Woman

News Staff

Human remains found in Malibu have been identified as those of a Colorado woman who was reported missing recently.

Jennifer Lorber was reported missing May 23. Searchers found the remains Thursday near the shoreline in the Malibu area.

A $10,000 reward was posted for information regarding the 30-year-old Colorado woman, who flew to Los Angeles on May 23 and who was last seen about 11 that night.

She had been staying at a motel in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Her rental vehicle, a white 2018 Toyota Rav4, was found at 11:15 p.m. Saturday parked on PCH at Paradise Cove Road.

Family members told deputies they were concerned for Lorber’s health, according to the sheriff’s department.