At least 12 dead, including suspect, in Virginia Beach shooting

Eleven people were killed and six others were injured after a mass shooter opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Friday afternoon, officials said.

Responding officers shot the suspect, who later died, Virginia Beach police Chief James A. Cervera told reporters at a press conference Friday. Among the injured was an officer who was shot by the man and was expected to recover, authorities said.

“He was saved by his vest,” the chief said.

The suspect was described by the chief as a “longtime” and “current employee” of the city. The shooting, he said, was indiscriminate.

A motive for the violence was unknown, and the suspect’s identity has not been immediately released.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said, “This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach.”

Six people were being treated at area hospitals; one was transferred to a level one trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, medical officials said.

Virginia Beach Police initially tweeted that there were “multiple injuries” in what it described as an “active shooter situation.” Chief Cervera later said the gunfire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. local time.

Meghan Banton, a city utility worker, told NBC News affiliate WAVY, “We just heard people yelling and screaming to get down. I was on the phone with 911.”

Police said the violence took place in the Municipal Center’s Building 2, which houses such city departments as public works, public utilities, communications and information technology, traffic engineering, city schools print services, and a mail room.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam told reporters early Saturday evening, “Our thoughts are for these victims and their families. And we’re one with our law enforcement, our first responders, the hospital, and making sure that we’re taking care of everybody right now.”

Cervera said forensic investigators from the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and Virginia State Police were being sent to the scene to help local police investigate the attack.

People were urged to stay away from the area, which also includes courthouses and police and sheriff’s facilities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.