Salute to Indio Police Hero Injured in the Line of Duty

Sergeant Jeff Merritt started his career with the Indio Police Department in 1986. He was born to be in law enforcement. His career of more than three decades was cut short on October 9, 2016 by a driver under the influence who struck him while on patrol, he was devastated.

With the long recovery process, countless doctors appointments and his determination to walk again, his city and department never got a chance to recognize his service. But thanks to the Indio Police Department, NBC Palm Springs was able to recognize him in a surprise ceremony nearly three years after the accident.

Family, friends, and colleagues were there as he received a city proclamation and awards of recognition from the Mayor of Indio Lupe Ramos Amith, the offices of State Senator Jeff Stone (R-Temecula), Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) , Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-CA 36 Dist.) and Supervisor V. Manuel Perez (D – 4 Dist.) for his service and sacrifice.

This day was unexpected.

“I couldn’t stop smiling, part of me was like I knew something was up,” says Sgt. Merritt with a smile.

But it’s a day he won’t soon forget.

“What you’ve overcome is an inspiration to many of us and so you’re our hero,” says Officer Ben Guitron.