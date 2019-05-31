Suspect in custody in ‘active shooter situation’ in Virginia Beach

Police have a suspect in custody after reports of multiple injuries in a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Friday afternoon, authorities told NBC News affiliate WAVY.

Virginia Beach Police initially tweeted that there were “multiple injuries” in what it described as an “active shooter situation.”

“At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody,” the department stated.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured and extent of their injuries. Police told WAVY that a suspect was taken into custody.

People were urged to stay away from the area, which includes courthouses and police and sheriff’s facilities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.