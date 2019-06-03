One Wounded in Shooting at Del Amo Fashion Center Mall

One person was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance, prompting a massive police response and a lockdown of a nearby school.

The gunfire was reported just before 3 p.m. at the mall in the 3500 block of West Carson Street, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ronald Harris. Officers arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound, and the person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

“There are no known additional victims at this time,” he said.

The mall was locked down and surrounded by officers and a SWAT team responded to the location, according to Harris.

Detectives were working to identify the suspect, who was preliminarily described as a 20- to 25-year-old man with a shaved head and wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts, Harris said.

Video posted on Facebook showed the male shooting victim, who appeared to be bleeding, being cared for by other people inside the mall just north of the food court on the main level, outside a Build-A-Bear Workshop and Finish Line athletic apparel store.

Madrona Middle School, which is located near the mall, was placed on lockdown after the shooting, amid concerns the suspect may have gotten out of the mall and run in the direction of the campus.