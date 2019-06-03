Blaze Erupts at Pechanga Resort Casino, Causing Injuries, Evacuations

A three-alarm fire that erupted Monday inside an elevator shaft at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula left two people injured and prompted an evacuation of the sprawling hotel complex until it was fully contained nearly two hours later.

The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the main resort complex at 45000 Pechanga Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Pechanga spokeswoman Ciara Green told City News Service that the flames were confined to an elevator portal “in the original tower,” which underwent a major expansion two years ago.

One person suffered an unspecified burn injury and another suffered smoke inhalation. The burn victim was taken to Temecula Valley Hospital in stable condition, according to reports from the scene.

“Out of an abundance of caution, team members and guests in the hotel tower were evacuated,” Green said. “The incident was not near the casino.”

Pechanga Tribal Fire Department personnel were first to reach the scene and summoned assistance from the county, Corona, March Air Reserve Base, Murrieta, Riverside and Soboba Reservation fire agencies.

The fire was declared 100 percent contained about 1 p.m.

There was no word on what triggered the blaze. A county fire battalion chief at the scene requested assistance from an arson investigator, but it was unclear whether that was in adherence to protocol, or because something suspicious was found where the blaze started.