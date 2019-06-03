Body Found Off Palm Desert Hiking Trail; Man Apparently Shot Himself

A man found dead off a hiking trail near Vista Point on Highway 74 Monday died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot, a sheriff’s deputy said.

Authorities received a 911 call around noon reporting a body on a trail near the popular roadside viewing point, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

La Quinta resident Doug Hassett told The Desert Sun that he and his daughter found the body about 200 feet from the Vista Point parking lot while in the area to take pictures.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined the man apparently took his own life, Vasquez said.