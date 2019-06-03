Body Found on Hiking Trail Near Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a body found off a trail near Highway 74 just south of Palm Desert.

The search for the hiker in the area near Cahuilla Tewanet Vista Point began just before noon.

According to The Desert Sun, a La Quinta man and his daughter located the body in the area while taking pictures. The two parked in the Vista Point parking lot and were walking down the path when they noticed a body no more than 200 feet from the parking lot.

Both people returned to their car because the daughter was shaken up, and the father called 911.

The man said he was 10 to 15 feet from the body and described the male victim as middle-aged with a head injury, swollen hands, and his arm on a cactus, according to The Desert Sun.

There are no specific details as to the cause of death at this time.