Chipotle offers buy one, get one free burrito for nurses Tuesday

In honor of nurses across the country, Chipotle Mexican Grill will be offering a meal special on Tuesday.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. The promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada from open to close that day.

The promo is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID.

It is available for in-restaurant orders only and is not valid for online, mobile or catering.

There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible customer with the purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value.