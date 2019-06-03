Woman Shot Outside Cathedral City Nightclub

A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot a woman during a parking lot confrontation at a Cathedral City nightclub was arrested Sunday.

Police received a shooting call just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Guatemala Grill in the 68100 block of Ramon Road, Cathedral City Police Cmmdr. Paul Herrera said.

Investigators allege that the suspect took a gun from a security guard during a fight inside the nightclub and then walked out to the parking lot where an altercation was taking place, pistol-whipped a woman and shot a second woman in the torso.

The suspect then got in a vehicle and fled the scene but was followed by witnesses who called 911.

Police eventually caught up with him at an AM/PM gas station at Palm and Paul roads about six miles north of the nightclub in an unincorporated county area where they arrested him, Herrera said.

Brian Arrellano Vital of Desert Hot Springs, 22, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The 32-year-old gunshot victim, who is also from Desert Hot Springs, was taken to a hospital but her condition was not immediately available.