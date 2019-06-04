10-year-old Creates Powerful Song from School Struggles

Being a kid these days is hard. A ten-year-old girl in the Coachella Valley had some friends walk away and was dealing with loneliness. Instead of letting those feelings fester, with the help of her encouraging music teacher and parents, Jordanne Jackson turned her struggles into song.

“Music and the arts is an opportunity for her to learn grow and then to express herself through it,” Linda Hushaw, Jordanne’s music teacher, said.

Jordanne has been singing and songwriting for years but this year, it was essential. Her most impressive song tells a story about losing her closest friends because their lights were “brighter” than hers.

After hearing her sing, it’s clear she’s not just a light, she’s a star.

“I was a dark night sky but I had stars in me, I guess you didn’t see that…”

“All the things in the song: the sun, the moon and the sky, those are bright and happy but then I was the dark night sky because everyone goes through rough times. I just felt like I was going through a rough time so I would describe myself as the night sky but I still had hope in me so I also had stars in me,” Jordanne said about her intimate lyrics.

When Jordanne sings, it makes an impact. Not only to other kids but to adults, too, her teacher said.

“She has impacted people. After her performances a few moms came to me to just say, ‘Wow, I need to go share this with my daughter who is going through this’,” Mrs. Hushaw said. “I think all of us, through life, have to navigate these things. To know someone else is out there and has gone through it and is taking this hurtful thing and has turned it into something positive has impacted other people. Her message is getting out and people need to hear it.”

“I believe happiness is just around the corner for me, I believe I can get a fresh start, I believe I can make a brand new friend, maybe I’ll make them just as important as you were… My future best friend is waiting for me I better catch the train I don’t want to be late. I can’t miss this big opportunity so let’s see how this goes.”

“I just hope that the lyrics can kind of inspire people that have gone through the same things,” Jordanne said.

The ten-year-old star said she plans to pursue music but ultimately wants to become a heart surgeon. She will begin middle school next year and has made many new friends.