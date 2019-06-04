2 Bodies Found in San Marcos Home, Children Too Scared to Leave

A man and a woman were found dead inside a San Marcos home Monday, with two children stuck inside for what could have been hours — too terrified to leave.

At 10:15 a.m., a neighbor called 911 after hearing a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old call out that they were trapped and afraid to leave the second floor of a condo on Lanza Court, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after, deputies arrived on scene and found the two bodies. At this time, law enforcement has not identified the relationship between the adults and the children.

“Most of these issues could be resolved if somebody just reached out and maybe it didn’t have to come to this,” said neighbor Ron Evans.

At 7 a.m., resident Judy Hunter was on a quiet walk to Lake San Marcos when she reportedly heard a gunshot.

“I heard a this loud very sharp noise that couldn’t be anything else,” Hunter told NBC 7.

Hunter was at the corner of Lake San Marcos Drive and San Marino Drive – less than a block from where the bodies were found.

“It was just before I got to the bank that I heard the shot,” she said.

Deputies did not say if a weapon was immediately found.

By noon, homicide investigators were called to the San Marcos home. Though, deputies said they were not looking for a suspected shooter.

Several homeowners told NBC 7 that a couple with two young children lived at the complex.

“I would say a younger couple with very large televisions — you could see them from the parking lot. But sweet, young children — they played on the patio sometimes,” said neighbor Chris Crutchfield.

Many of the residents there are over the age of 55 and retired.

Deputies said Children and Family Services are trying to connect the 10- and 11-year-olds with relatives.

No other information was available.

