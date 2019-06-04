Deadly Chain-Reaction Crash Sends Car Off Temecula Freeway and Into Parking Structure

One person was killed and several others were injured Tuesday in a collision on Interstate 15 that sent one car careening into a parking structure at Temecula City Hall.

The crash occurred a little before 7:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 past Rancho California Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, a gray Chevy Silverado cut across multiple lanes of the freeway and into the path of another car that went off the road and slammed into the Temecula City Hall parking structure, located just west of the freeway.

A car was flattened by the impact, and another White Chevy Tahoe sustained major damage.

At least five vehicles in all were involved, the CHP said.

One person was fatally injured, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, and two others had minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Another two people involved in the crash escaped injury, authorities said.

The driver of the Silverado was believed to be intoxicated, the CHP said.

Officers initially shut down all lanes of southbound I-15 in the area, as well as the southbound ramp from Rancho California Road to the freeway.

The far right lane of the freeway was reopened a little less than an hour after the crash, according to the CHP.

A Sigalert was issued, and traffic was clogged on southbound I-15 and I-215 through Temecula and Murrieta as of late morning.