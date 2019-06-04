Hope, the Puppy Dumped in Trash Bin, Continues to Make Steady Recovery

News Staff

Hope, the puppy pit bull mix, found in a bag in a trash bin last month and who veterinarians thought would never walk again, is taking her first steps and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hope was only a few weeks old May 5 when rescuers found her tied in a plastic bag with burns on her back, her legs crushed in a dumpster at a shopping center in Coachella.

Good Samaritans heard her cries and took her to emergency care.

She spent weeks recovering, her progress documented on a gofundme page as a $20,000 reward was put up information leading to the arrest of the person who abused and dumped her.

Anyone with information is asked to email info@animalhopeandwellness.org or call (747) 998-5568.