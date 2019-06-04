Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $475M for Tuesday Night’s Drawing

The Mega Millions drawing takes place Tuesday night, offering players a chance to win the seventh largest jackpot in the lottery game’s history.

The $475 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who chooses to take the cash option will receive $307 million, before taxes.

Mega Millions numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. EST Tuesday.

It costs $2 to play the game and players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball from 1 to 25. The odds of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It’s played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won in Missouri on March 12, with a $50 million prize.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history was a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in October 2018 by one player in South Carolina. The second-largest prize for Mega Millions was $656 million for the March 30, 2012, drawing, in which there were three winning tickets.