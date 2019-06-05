1 Badly Hurt In Palm Springs Crash

One person was seriously hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that closed down a Palm Springs street, police said.

The collision was reported at 11:50 a.m. on Alejo Road near Burton Way, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan.

Firefighters extricated one person from one of the cars and took the patient to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the sergeant said. Casavan said he couldn’t yet confirm whether anyone else needed to be hospitalized.

Police shut down Alejo Road between Orchid Tree Lane and Sunset Way for the crash investigation and cleanup.