Firefighters Knock Down Blaze at Palm Desert Apartment Building; 4 DIsplaced

An exterior fire at an apartment building in Palm Desert Wednesday extended into two units, displacing four residents, but no one was hurt.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons just before 8:45 a.m. in the 74000 block of Alessandro Drive, just north of Highway 111 between Portola Avenue and Deep Canyon Road, and was contained at 9:08 a.m., according to Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman Jody Hagemann.

Four adults were displaced and were being assisted by the apartment complex management, according to the fire department.