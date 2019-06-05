Jennifer Aniston Open to ‘Friends’ Reunion–Says Co-Stars Are Too

It’s been 15 years since ‘Friends’ ended, and fans are ready to get the gang back together. While the cast has been bombarded with reunion questions for years, the stars have yet to give a firm answer.

However, Ellen DeGeneres isn’t giving up. The talk-show host asked Jennifer Aniston about the possibility of a ‘Friends’ reunion on Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

“Listen, I told you this. I would do it….The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I’m sure,” the Rachel Green character said. “Listen, anything can happen.”

Aniston, who’s made similar statements before, then joked she could even do a revival by herself. DeGeneres then offered to help and act as the neighbor next door.

“It will be called Friend,” DeGeneres quipped.

It didn’t always seem like the entire cast would be on board. During a guest appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ back in December, Aniston seemed to suggest that Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were to blame for the lack of reunions.

“Listen, the girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason. I don’t know,” she said at the time. “And so, we’ve decided that we’ll just do…a remake of The Golden Girls in, like, 40 years.”

Still, even the women on the show have expressed their doubts that a reunion would work.

“I don’t see it happening,” Lisa Kudrow told ‘Today’ in 2017. “It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

Aniston has also previously suggested the show wouldn’t work today.

“Honestly, I don’t know what we would do,” Aniston told Lorraine Kelly back in 2016. “I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic. I think why people have such an affection for it is because even though it was only 12 years ago it ended, or 13–God, it’s getting farther and farther away–there was something about a time where our faces weren’t stuffed into cell phones. We weren’t checking Facebooks and Instagrams. We were in a room together, in a coffee shop together. We were talking, having conversations. We have lost that.”