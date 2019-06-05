La Quinta Brewing to Expand with New Location in Palm Desert

La Quinta Brewing Co. has announced their plans to expand with a new, and bigger location.
According to their Facebook page, craft beer lovers can “expect a bigger taproom, an outside beer garden and food service.”
According to the photo released and a response from La Quinta Brewery on Facebook, the new location will be near the 10 Freeway at Cook Street in Palm Desert.
It's official – we're going to build a new brewery! @mychal_renteria has been asking for a bigger taproom for several years and he's going to get it. Expect a bigger taproom, an outside beer garden and food service. Hoping for a late 2020 opening. A big thanks to our local craft beer supporters that have made this possible. Cheers! #TasteTheSunshine #CoachellaValley #CraftBeer #SupportLocal #LaQuintaBrewingCo
They are hoping for an opening date sometime late in 2020.