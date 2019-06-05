La Quinta Brewing to Expand with New Location in Palm Desert

La Quinta Brewing Co. has announced their plans to expand with a new, and bigger location.

According to their Facebook page, craft beer lovers can “expect a bigger taproom, an outside beer garden and food service.”

According to the photo released and a response from La Quinta Brewery on Facebook, the new location will be near the 10 Freeway at Cook Street in Palm Desert.

They are hoping for an opening date sometime late in 2020.